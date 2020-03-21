Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Lexington, GA
Willie James Dorsey


1945 - 2020
Willie James Dorsey Obituary
1945 - 2020 Willie James Dorsey, 75, of Crawford died March 18, 2020.

Viewing for Mr. Dorsey will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12-4 PM at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Friendship Baptist Church, Lexington.

Survivors include his children, Demetria Sistrunk, Andrea Kemp, William Dorsey, Montreze Dorsey and Keilonza Harden; siblings, Mary Smith, Sarah Jewell and Leroy Dorsey; grandchildren; great grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
