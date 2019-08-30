|
|
1933 - 2019 Deacon Willie Joe Collins, 85, 0f Carlton died August 24, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Joe Ann Collins, Rosie Collins, Willie Frank Collins, Rozielene Collins, Katherine Fleming and Sandra Collins; brother, Luther Collins; sister, Janie L. McCullough; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 30, 2019