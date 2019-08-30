Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Willie Joe Collins


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Willie Joe Collins Obituary
1933 - 2019 Deacon Willie Joe Collins, 85, 0f Carlton died August 24, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Joe Ann Collins, Rosie Collins, Willie Frank Collins, Rozielene Collins, Katherine Fleming and Sandra Collins; brother, Luther Collins; sister, Janie L. McCullough; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now