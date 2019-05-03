|
Willie L. Gresham, 52, of Lexington died April 30, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at Jones Funeral Chapel from 12-7 PM.
The funeral service will be Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 PM at Jones Funeral Chapel. Interment in Fort Bethel Church cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Katie Mae Gresham; wife, Sonya Howard; sons, Devin and Jonathan Howard; daughter, Crystal Eberhart; sisters, Mary "Ann" Woods-Burgess, Annie Witcher, Diane Gresham and Wanda Willingham; brothers, Johnny Woods, Johnny Gresham and John Henry Woods; and 5 grandchildren.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019