Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Gresham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lee Gresham


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Lee Gresham Obituary
Willie L. Gresham, 52, of Lexington died April 30, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at Jones Funeral Chapel from 12-7 PM.

The funeral service will be Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 PM at Jones Funeral Chapel. Interment in Fort Bethel Church cemetery.

Survivors include his mother, Katie Mae Gresham; wife, Sonya Howard; sons, Devin and Jonathan Howard; daughter, Crystal Eberhart; sisters, Mary "Ann" Woods-Burgess, Annie Witcher, Diane Gresham and Wanda Willingham; brothers, Johnny Woods, Johnny Gresham and John Henry Woods; and 5 grandchildren.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now