Willie Louise Ford
1957 - 2020
Willie Louise Ford, age 63, of Athens, GA passed October 24, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM, Friday October 30, 2020 at 197 Will Hunter Rd, Athens, GA.

Survivors include: her mother, Mae Lois Ford; siblings, Louis (Eleanor Lumpkin) Hunter and Anthony Ford; special devoted niece, Marilyn (Wilson) Pittard; great niece and nephew, Cierra Pittard and Damir Pittard; special friend, George Lawrence; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
