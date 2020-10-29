Willie Louise Ford, age 63, of Athens, GA passed October 24, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM, Friday October 30, 2020 at 197 Will Hunter Rd, Athens, GA.
Survivors include: her mother, Mae Lois Ford; siblings, Louis (Eleanor Lumpkin) Hunter and Anthony Ford; special devoted niece, Marilyn (Wilson) Pittard; great niece and nephew, Cierra Pittard and Damir Pittard; special friend, George Lawrence; and a host of nieces and nephews.
