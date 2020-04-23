Home

Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery
Carlton, GA
1926 - 2020
Willie M. Collins Obituary
1926 - 2020 Mr. Willie Marcus Collins was born on January 27, 1926, the second child of the late Willie and Lillie Collins of Lexington, Georgia. He was blessed to share 60 years of marriage with the late Mary Lucyle Collins. To this union were born two daughters, Sara and Lillie.

Affectionately known to many as "Bubber", he worked at the Westinghouse Corporation for over 20 years. Mr. Collins was an active member in his community serving on various county boards and organizations. He was also very active in his church, New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Carlton, Georgia where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Bible Study Teacher.

Mr. Collins is survived by his daughters, Sara Collins and Lillie (James) Dunlap; grandson, Jeremy Dunlap; brother, LeRoy (Bessie) Collins, and other relatives.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery, Carlton, Georgia. A memorial service for Mr. Collins will be held later.

The viewing time will be 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the funeral home.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
