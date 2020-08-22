Ms. Willie Mae Wise age, 66 of Athens passed on August 18, 2020.Viewing will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.A graveside service will be held on Sunday August 23, 2020 1:00 p.m. from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Survivors include: son, Troy Ridgeway; daughter , Tiffany Ridgeway; siblings, Rosa Harris, Brenda Wise, Jackie Wise, Dianne Wise, Deborah Wise and Evelyn "Faye" (Tammy) Wise ; one brother Horace Wise two aunts, Mary Wise and Rosa Ellis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements