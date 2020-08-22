1/1
Willie Mae Wise
1954 - 2020
Ms. Willie Mae Wise age, 66 of Athens passed on August 18, 2020.

Viewing will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday August 23, 2020 1:00 p.m. from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include: son, Troy Ridgeway; daughter , Tiffany Ridgeway; siblings, Rosa Harris, Brenda Wise, Jackie Wise, Dianne Wise, Deborah Wise and Evelyn "Faye" (Tammy) Wise ; one brother Horace Wise two aunts, Mary Wise and Rosa Ellis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
AUG
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
August 21, 2020
Nice person and when you seen mae wise she always had a smile on her face.she will be missed dearly.sending my condolences and prayers to prayers to the family
