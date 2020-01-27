Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Patman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Patman Jr.


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Patman Jr. Obituary
1944 - 2020 Mr. Willie Patman, Jr., 75, of Athens, GA passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Patman, stepson, Marcus Smith, daughters, Theresa Patman Bullock, LeAnn Patman, sisters, Florida Venson, Rosa Lee Patman, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and other family and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Patman will be 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church - Carlton, GA. Public Viewing, Tuesday, from 2:00 P.M. -6:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -