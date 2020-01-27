|
|
1944 - 2020 Mr. Willie Patman, Jr., 75, of Athens, GA passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Patman, stepson, Marcus Smith, daughters, Theresa Patman Bullock, LeAnn Patman, sisters, Florida Venson, Rosa Lee Patman, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Patman will be 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church - Carlton, GA. Public Viewing, Tuesday, from 2:00 P.M. -6:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020