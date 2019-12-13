|
|
1935 - 2019 Ms. Willie Pearl "Mickey" Hill, age 84, of Athens, GA, passed December 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing Friday, 12:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: two sons, James Michael Hill and Ricky Jerome Hill; two sisters, Iris Faye (Donald) Wells and Dorothy I. (Will) Brown; two brothers, Columbus Hall and Blandon Hall; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and mother in law, Bessie Mae Hill.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019