Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Pearl Hill


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Pearl Hill Obituary
1935 - 2019 Ms. Willie Pearl "Mickey" Hill, age 84, of Athens, GA, passed December 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing Friday, 12:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: two sons, James Michael Hill and Ricky Jerome Hill; two sisters, Iris Faye (Donald) Wells and Dorothy I. (Will) Brown; two brothers, Columbus Hall and Blandon Hall; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and mother in law, Bessie Mae Hill.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -