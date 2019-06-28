Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Dupree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Robert Dupree


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Robert Dupree Obituary
Willie Robert Dupree, age 90, of Athens, GA passed June 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12PM-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his 3 children, Sandra (Willie) Lester, Beverly Dupree and Andrew King; 9 grandchildren, Dedra, Terry and Rico Evans, McKeno Washington, Jerrica Huntly, Adrian Hill, Randall, Demarlos and Andrew King ; 14 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now