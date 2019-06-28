|
Willie Robert Dupree, age 90, of Athens, GA passed June 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12PM-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his 3 children, Sandra (Willie) Lester, Beverly Dupree and Andrew King; 9 grandchildren, Dedra, Terry and Rico Evans, McKeno Washington, Jerrica Huntly, Adrian Hill, Randall, Demarlos and Andrew King ; 14 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 28, 2019