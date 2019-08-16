|
1947 - 2019 Willie "Bill" Robert Smith, age 72, of Bishop, GA passed August 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday August 17, 2019 at Barber's Creek Baptist Church, 664 Barber Creek Church Road, Statham, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Annie Jacks Smith; two daughters, Deborah (Alonzo) Collier and Teresa Ford; two sons, Robert Lumpkin and Denzell Smith; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (D.W.) Dunn and Susie (Alfred) Ford; two brothers, Rev. Lawrence (Jackie) Smith and Eugene (Connie) Smith; two aunts, Maudell Liverett and Grace Rogers Seals; three sisters in law, Mattie (David) Thornton, Hattie Thrasher and Mamie (Doug) Kinney; four brothers in law, Robert (Ruby) Jacks, Lamar Jacks, John (Florine) Jacks and Lindsey (Cheryl) Jacks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 16, 2019