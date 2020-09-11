1/1
Wilma B. Sanders
1921 - 2020
Wilma B. Sanders, 99, wife of the late Howard Sanders, died Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Born in Lowell, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edward K. Beacham and Belle W. Beacham. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings; James R. Beacham, Sr., Edward K. Beacham, Jr., Herman W. Beacham, Sr. and Marion B. Vaughn and nephews: James Bettis and Lester K. Guest.

Wilma retired from the University of Georgia as a budget analyst in 1984, but continued to work following her retirement and was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. She received her undergraduate degree from UGA in 1943 and her Masters in 1946.

She is survived by her niece, the daughter she never had, Wilma B. "Missy" Ward and a host of nieces and nephews, Donald Bettis, Garnett Gibbon, Henry K. Beacham, Herman K. Beacham, Jr., James R. Beacham, Jr., Robert Beacham and Thomas L. Beacham.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:30 at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East Chapel.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
