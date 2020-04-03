Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Bellew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Louise Bellew


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Louise Bellew Obituary
1924 - 2020 Wilma Louise Hatfield Bellew, age 95, passed away March 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Born July 12, 1924 in Clay County Arkansas she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes Hatfield.

Louise loved her church, her family, her vegetable garden which she loved to share with neighbors, her dogs, and life in general. She tried to show love to everyone she met, and it can truly be said that she never met a stranger.

She is survived by her 3 children, Sceva Bellew Glenn (Jack) Hull, John Gordon Bellew (June) Nicholson, and JR Bellew (Helen) of Athens, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and one grandson, John Michael Bellew.

A private family graveside service will be held at Gordon's Chapel UMC. A memorial service will be held later.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International for Bibles or Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter Danielsville, Georgia.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -