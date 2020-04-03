|
|
1924 - 2020 Wilma Louise Hatfield Bellew, age 95, passed away March 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Born July 12, 1924 in Clay County Arkansas she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes Hatfield.
Louise loved her church, her family, her vegetable garden which she loved to share with neighbors, her dogs, and life in general. She tried to show love to everyone she met, and it can truly be said that she never met a stranger.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sceva Bellew Glenn (Jack) Hull, John Gordon Bellew (June) Nicholson, and JR Bellew (Helen) of Athens, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and one grandson, John Michael Bellew.
A private family graveside service will be held at Gordon's Chapel UMC. A memorial service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International for Bibles or Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter Danielsville, Georgia.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020