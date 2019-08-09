Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Holly Creek Baptist Church
607 Holly Creek Church Road
Comer, GA
Winnie Fred Kelley


1940 - 2019
Winnie Fred Kelley Obituary
1940 - 2019 Winnie Fred Kelley, age 78, of Athens, GA passed August 1, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, 607 Holly Creek Church Road, Comer, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her daughter, Linda (Quinton) Jackson; son, Stanley (Crockett) Collins, 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; other grandchildren raised in the home, Tolindra and Tajah Collins, Vanity Hancock; God-son, Omari Favors; siblings, Paul Collins and Ellen Ford; sister in law, Calisa Collins.

Arrangements by Jackson- McWhorter Funeral Home.

www. jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
