1940 - 2019 Winnie Fred Kelley, age 78, of Athens, GA passed August 1, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, 607 Holly Creek Church Road, Comer, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her daughter, Linda (Quinton) Jackson; son, Stanley (Crockett) Collins, 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; other grandchildren raised in the home, Tolindra and Tajah Collins, Vanity Hancock; God-son, Omari Favors; siblings, Paul Collins and Ellen Ford; sister in law, Calisa Collins.
Arrangements by Jackson- McWhorter Funeral Home.
www. jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019