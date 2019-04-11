|
|
Mrs. Winona Quinn Evans, 81, of Watkinsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Jackson, GA on April 12, 1937, her parents were the late Thomas Felder Quinn and Lillian Peek Quinn (Patterson). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Walter
Theodore "Ted" Evans, Sr.
Mrs. Evans was a 1955 graduate of Jackson High School and remained close friends with her fellow classmates throughout her life. Her father's business transfer to South America in the early 50's resulted in her early high school years being spent in Uruguay and Brazil. After her family's
return to the states and graduation in 1955, she met her future husband, Ted, at Jackson United Methodist Church. The couple married there on March 4, 1956.
Mrs. Evans is remembered for many roles and interests-wife, mother of two, homemaker and an active church member. She enjoyed entertaining, travel and was an avid reader. In 1968, she competed in the Mrs. Athens Pageant and was chosen 1st runner-up. But her greatest source of pride,
by far, was as a companion and supporter of her husband, as together they built several local businesses, traveled to over 34 countries and were two of the founding members of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church in Watkinsville.
She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Evans, and her son Ted Evans, Jr. and daughter-in-law Casey, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Ashford Memorial Methodist Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall immediately preceding the memorial service. The Reverend Doctor Lowrie Welton will officiate.
A joint memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Evans will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson United Methodist Church followed by a graveside service at Jackson Cemetery. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors in McDonough is in charge of all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ashford Memorial Methodist Church in Watkinsville in memory of Mrs. Winona Evans.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019