1998 - 2020 Wyatt Berkley Wilson, 21, died February 23, 2020.
A native of Athens, GA, Wyatt lived the last year in Los Angeles, CA, where he connected with many friends and spent one of the happiest years of his life. He enjoyed being with his dog Tyson, spending time with his friends and family and skateboarding at Venice Beach. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7th at 11:00am in the chapel of Lord and Stephens WEST. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6th from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Survivors include his parents, Wayne and Janice Wilson; two sisters, Bailey Wilson and Kit Wilson; paternal grandparents, E. Walter and Shirley Wilson, all of Athens; maternal grandparents, Jerome Berkley Johnson (deceased), Beryl Long Bunch and husband Ezra of Foley, AL; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members, including his beloved dog Tyson.
Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020