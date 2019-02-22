Home

Wyonia Evelyn Virginia "Ruth" (Wright) Wallace


Wyonia Evelyn Virginia "Ruth" (Wright) Wallace Obituary
Wyonia "Ruth" Wallace, age 81, of Athens, Georgia, passed on February 18, 2019. Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Victoria (Travis) Hunter and Contessa Wallace; a brother Timmie Wright, Jr.; a sister, Tessie (Paul) Harris : 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 1:00-7:00 PM at Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens. The family will be there to meet and greet visitors from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23,2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church West, with the repast in the fellowship hall. Gardenview Funeral Chapel Of Athens Is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
