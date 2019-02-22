|
|
Wyonia "Ruth" Wallace, age 81, of Athens, Georgia, passed on February 18, 2019. Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Victoria (Travis) Hunter and Contessa Wallace; a brother Timmie Wright, Jr.; a sister, Tessie (Paul) Harris : 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 1:00-7:00 PM at Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens. The family will be there to meet and greet visitors from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23,2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church West, with the repast in the fellowship hall. Gardenview Funeral Chapel Of Athens Is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019