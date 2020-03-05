|
1937 - 2020 Yvonne Miller Faulkner, 82, wife of 37 years to Kerry Faulkner, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.Born in Social Circle, Yvonne was the daughter of the late Grady Miller and Nannie Belle Sansing Miller, sister to the late J. B. Miller, Joe Miller, Juanitta Miller and Era Mae M. Stephenson and stepmother to the late Randy Faulkner.Yvonne retired from Winn Dixie as the Deli Manager, worked as a Mary Kay Consultant and was a member of Antioch Christian Church. She always had a strong relationship with Christ. She was an advocate for young adults having formed Teen Town in the 1960's and served as an Acteens Leader and Bible School Teacher for 20 years. Yvonne was an avid bowler for 55 years and was inducted into the US Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 2012. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards with family and friends and spending time and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, which she considered one of her greatest accomplishments.Survivors in addition to her husband Kerry include three children: Lewis "Dicky" (Donna) Cheely of McDonough, Jeff (Catherine) Cheely of Marietta, Lynn C. (Ken) Berry of Watkinsville; step son: Russell Faulkner of Watkinsville; sister: Margie M. (Eddie) Nelson of Hampton; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Jim Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow at Huff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service at the funeral home.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Huff Cemetery Fund, 1031 Windridge Court, Watkinsville, GA 30677.Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020