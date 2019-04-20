|
|
Yvonne N. Fries, 68 of Watkinsville, passed away April 16, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Hugh and Beatrice Nunnally. Mrs. Fries was a devoted wife and mother and was a member of Briarwood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Duane Nunnally and sister-in-law, Brenda Nunnally.
Survivors include her husband, Lenny Fries; son, Jonathan (Courtney Greever-Fries) Fries; brothers, William Billy (Joyce) Nunnally and Ronnie (Virginia) Nunnally; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Ed) Allen and brother-in-law, Ken (Carol) Fries.
Funeral services will be Friday April 26, 2019 2:00pm at Oconee Chapel with Revs. Rick Standard and Dan Fuller officiating. The visitation will be at the funeral home, Thursday April 25, 2019 6:00pm to 8:00pm. There will be a "Celebration of Life" at the Briarwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Boy Scouts of America, Northeast Georgia Council, https://www.nega-bsa.org/donate or Extra Special People, Inc, https://extraspecialpeople.kindful.com or Athens Addiction Recovery Center, 8801 Macon Hwy #2, Athens, GA 30606, https://www.athensbestrehab.com/
Oconee Chapel, ACS is in charge of arrangements, 2370 Hwy 53, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
706-769-5688
Briarwood Baptist Church 1900 Robinhood Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677
706-769-7660
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 20, 2019