|
|
Zachary Mark "Jack" Duclos of Athens died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at age 88. Born in Manila, Arkansas to the late Arthur Duclos and Clara Donner Duclos, he was the middle child of a large rural farm family. He was the first of his family to attend college, graduating with two degrees from the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He then earned a Ph.D. from Purdue University in Indiana. After graduating from Purdue, he began a thirty year career as a researcher with Dekalb Plant Genetics, which took him first to Shallowater, Texas, then Tempe, Arizona, and finally Albany, Georgia. Spending almost forty years in Albany, he raised his family while being an active and faithful member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church. After moving to Athens thirteen years ago, he became an active member of St. Joseph's parish. Last November, he celebrated sixty years of marriage with his wife, Carolyn Maus Duclos. He will be remembered as a patient and loving husband and father, a doting grandfather, a kind soul to all he met, and a man of strong faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Rosalie and Hannah, and his brothers Leon, Johnny, Alvin, and Russell. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; one brother, Leo Duclos; five children, Terri McNeal (Terry) of Tallahassee, Florida, Mark Duclos (Karen) of Greensboro, Georgia, Suzanne Steiner (Steven) of Springfield, Virginia, David Duclos (Cathy) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Michael Duclos of Alexandria, Virginia; nine grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A funeral mass will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors after the mass at the parish hall.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 4, 2019