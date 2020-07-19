Zackary Lanier Foster age 54, of Hoover Alabama, formerly of Athens Ga, passed on Saturday July 11, 2020.A Public viewing will held on Sunday July, 19, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.Graveside service will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 11:00 am from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Survivors include his Mother, Mary Patricia Foster; daughter's; Shundreeka Davis, Bridgett Echols and Zalayah Hemphill, son's; Demarieo Brightwell, Sr., Zelkese Davis, Kenstan Hemphill and Tristan Hemphill; brothers; Elmer Foster, III and Dexter Foster, sisters; Kesha Gunter, Rena Holden and Monica Faust, 13 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.