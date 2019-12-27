|
1939 - 2019 Zephree Moore Johnson, age 80, of Athens, GA passed December 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, 12-7 PM Thursday, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her husband, Lloyd Johnson; five children, Sharon (Stanley) Gilmore, Kathy Johnson, Carla (Jeffrey) Barnett, Quinton (Nikkie) Johnson and Yolandra Johnson; brother, Rufus (Delores) Moore; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019