Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Zephree Moore Johnson


1939 - 2019
Zephree Moore Johnson Obituary
1939 - 2019 Zephree Moore Johnson, age 80, of Athens, GA passed December 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, 12-7 PM Thursday, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, Lloyd Johnson; five children, Sharon (Stanley) Gilmore, Kathy Johnson, Carla (Jeffrey) Barnett, Quinton (Nikkie) Johnson and Yolandra Johnson; brother, Rufus (Delores) Moore; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
