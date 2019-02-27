– The funeral for Mr. Albert Stewart Sr. of 127 William Stevenson Road was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Love and Charity Baptist Church in Richburg. The Rev. Terrill Harris officiated and the Rev. George C. Mackey delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Stewart, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019