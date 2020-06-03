Mrs. Albertia Love Bundy, 96, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at MUSC Chester Nursing Center.
All services are private.
Mrs. Bundy was born Sept. 18, 1923, in York County, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Martin Luther Love and Jessie Curry Love. She was a graduate of Sharon High School and Kings Business College. Mrs. Bundy retired from Chester Sportswear & Campus. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, where she was very active in all activities of the church.
She is survived by two sons, Samuel Arthur "Artie" Bundy of Lancaster and William Herbert "Billy" Bundy (Lenora) of Chester; a daughter-in-law, Linda Bundy of Fort Lawn; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Pender "Bill" Bundy; one son, Raymond Love Bundy; and two daughters-in-law, Susan Bundy and Betty Bundy.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of MUSC Chester Nursing Center for their heartfelt love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, c/o Robert Bolin, 1544 McGill Road, Smyrna, SC 29743.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.