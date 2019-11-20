The funeral for Ms. Andrel LaQusha McCrorey of 102 Autumn Place will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. Pastor O.L. Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. McCrorey, 21, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Chester.
The family will receive friends at 3107 Annette Lane, Chester, and at 102 Autumn Place, York.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019