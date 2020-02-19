Andrew W. Bellue, age 23, the son of Ricky W. and Kathryn Boyd Bellue, passed away in Atrium Health in Monroe.
He is also survived by his brother, Ricky B. Bellue (Christina) of Lowrys; three nieces, Zoey, Chloe and Olivia Bellue; and grandparents, George and Adell Young Boyd of Blackstock.
Andrew was a Presbyterian and he loved fishing, riding 4-wheelers and being outdoors.
Andrew's celebration of life memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church by the Rev. John L. Hallman.
You have an opportunity to honor Andrew's memory by making a memorial fund donation. Please send your contribution to Pollard Funeral Home, 115 York St., Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020