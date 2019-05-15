The funeral for Mr. Andre Dewitt Chisholm of 1023-A Pleasant Grove Road will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in White Oak. The Rev. J.C. Edwards will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Chisholm, 56, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 15, 2019