The funeral for Mr. Andrew Lamont "Man" Johnson of 122 Oakland Ave. will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Brown will officiate and Minister Tony Stewart will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Johnson, 36, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at MUSC Health in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home and also at 1622 Wellridge Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019