Mrs. Angela Case March
Mrs. Angela Case March, 70, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home. All services are private.
Mrs. March was born May 11, 1950, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a daughter of Pansy Doster Case and the late Raymond William Case. She graduated from Great Falls High School and attended Winthrop College. Mrs. March was previously employed with the Charlotte Observer. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, David L. March Jr.; her mother, Pansy Doster Case; one brother, Steve Case; one niece, Carly Wollinsky; and one nephew, Stephen Case.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 606 Dearborn St., Great Falls, SC 29055; or to Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Reporter on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
