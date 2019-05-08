The funeral for Mr. Anithy U. Roseboro will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in White Oak. The Rev. Johnny Edwards will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Roseboro, 62, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Regency Hospital in Florence, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home of Irene Roseboro, 20 Tanglewood Lane, Great Falls.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 8, 2019