Ann Simpson Bass, 80, of Edgemoor died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Carolina's ContinueCARE Hospital in Pinveville, N.C.
Born on Aug. 8, 1938, in Edgemoor, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Edward Lyle and Jessie Mae Phillips Simpson. She was a graduate of Lewisville High School and retired from the Celanese Corporation. Ms. Bass was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and attended Mt. Holly United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Greg (Candace) Bass of Chester; sisters, Dot Mitchell and Carol Reid, both of Edgemoor; a brother, Donnie Simpson of Edgemoor; six grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Ms. Bass was predeceased by daughters, Kay Johnson and Robin Hefner; a son, Jimmy Bass; a grandson, Robert Bass; a brother, Roy Simpson; and sisters, Ruth Simpson, Betty Avery and Mary Lyle Murphy.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church. Burial was in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Mt. Holly United Methodist Building Fund, 1996 Mt. Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730; or Harmony Baptist Church Missions Fund, 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 6, 2019