Mrs. Annie Nunnery
Annie Donald Mitchell Nunnery, 99, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at HarborChase of Rock Hill.
She was born April 6, 1921, in Edgemoor, S.C. She was the daughter of George Franklin and Ethel Williams Mitchell and the widow of H. Grady Nunnery Jr.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Rev. William F. Mitchell (Mary), Eugene G. Mitchell (Jean), John M. Mitchell ('Minta), Rev. Charles L. Mitchell and Lawrence C. Mitchell; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret M. Nunnery (Tuck) and Florence M. Culp (Charles); and her brothers-in law, Fred A. Nunnery and Sidney A. Nunnery and his wife Barbara.
Annie graduated from Edgemoor High School in 1938 and Erskine College in 1942. She taught Home Economics at Edneyville High School in North Carolina and at Lewisville High School in South Carolina. Annie also served as Extension Home Demonstration Agent in Lancaster County, S.C., in the 40's. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she served as Director and Teacher of Sunday School. She was also Director of the Woman's Missionary Union. Annie was the First Worthy Matron of Richburg Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. She was Past President of the Chester County Extension Council and a member of the Edgemoor Family and Community Leaders Club. Annie was also a member of the Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary and Past President of the State Auxiliary.
Even at age 99, Annie enjoyed playing Bingo and working word search puzzles. She was also a competitive cornhole champion.
Annie is survived by a son, Henry G. Nunnery III (Judy) and a daughter, Rose Anne Nunnery McWaters (Jimmy), both of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Emily Nunnery Valentine (Bobby), Lex Nunnery (Sherry), Will McWaters (Brittany) and Kelly McWaters Dillihay (Kip); five great-grandchildren, Trey Valentine, Mitch Valentine, Andrew Nunnery, Thomas Nunnery and Mae McWaters; her brother, James E. Mitchell (Martha Sue); her sister, Rosa M. Senn (Allen); and three sisters-in-law, Ellen L. Mitchell, Mary Alice M. Mitchell and Carolyn D. Nunnery.
A special thank you to the caregivers and staff at HarborChase of Rock Hill for the devoted kindness, care and love they provided to Annie.
Memorials can be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 5403 Harmony Church Rd., Edgemoor, SC 29712; or HarborChase Associate Fund, 1611 Constitution Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Due to COVID-19 a family graveside service will be held.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Nunnery family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
1 entry
October 27, 2020
She was the most lovable person I ever had the pleasure of knowing and I really enjoyed my time with her. Her family was the most caring and loving people I have ever meet.
Nancy Gunn
Friend
