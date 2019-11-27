Mr. Ariane Lamont McCree

Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
Lowrys, SC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery.
Obituary
The funeral for Mr. Ariane Lamont McCree of 123 Wilson St. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Lowrys. The Rev. Bobby Featherstone will officiate and the Rev. Earl Stringfellow will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. McCree, 28, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at MUSC in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019
