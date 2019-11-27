The funeral for Mr. Ariane Lamont McCree of 123 Wilson St. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Lowrys. The Rev. Bobby Featherstone will officiate and the Rev. Earl Stringfellow will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. McCree, 28, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at MUSC in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019