Graveside services for Deacon Arthur Hughes of 59 Suffolk Drive, formerly of Chester, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Sandy River Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Marvin O'Neal Hughes officiating.
Deacon Hughes, 63, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at his home, 59 Suffolk Drive, Aiken, and at the home of his mother, 620 Angel Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
