The funeral for Mr. Andrey Bernard Thompson will be held at noon Saturday, June 8, at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church. He can be viewed at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Thompson, 51, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home.
Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home of Councilwoman Mary Alice Guy, 118 Cushman Drive, Chester.
Christopher King's Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 6, 2019