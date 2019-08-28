The funeral for infant Ava Elizabeth Threatt, daughter of Joshua Threatt and Emoni Burnett of 473 Delta Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Victory Christian Center Campus #3 in Charlotte. Minister Anthony Hailey will officiate and burial will follow in Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
Infant Threatt, 14 months, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019