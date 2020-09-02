1/
Mrs. Barbara Bates
Mrs. Barbara Bates, 73 years old, born on Aug. 26, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2020, from her home in Chester, S.C.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Bates Jr.; four children, Richard Bates III (Pauline), Michael David Bates (Marie), Christopher Bates (Dawn) and Clarissa Bates; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Swackhammer (Becky) of New York.
Barbara LOVED her family and her Lord Jesus Christ.

Published in The News & Reporter on Sep. 2, 2020.
