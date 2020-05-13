Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oxley-Heard Funeral Home 1305 Atlantic Ave Fernandina Beach , FL 32035 (904)-261-3644 Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Barry E. Campbell, 77

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Barry Eugene Campbell, age 77, of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the McGraw Center of Caring in Jacksonville.

Barry was born in Bedford County, VA to the late Reverend Eugene C. Campbell and Gwendolyn Johnson Campbell. After graduating from Montvale High School in 1960, Barry married his high school sweetheart, Linda Giles Campbell, and they were blessed to celebrate 59 glorious years together. He attended Lynchburg College, where he graduated with a history degree in 1963. From there, Barry began his career at New London Academy in Bedford, where he was able to find his lifelong passion in education. He was a well-loved teacher, principal and administrator and during this time, he and Linda became parents to their son, Jason. Barry was actively involved with his community and family. He was a member of the Lions Club, a Cub Scout master, and the coach for his son's Little League baseball team.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Barry went on to get his Master's degree and Doctorate in Education from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. It was very special to Barry that he was able to attend the University at the same time as his son, Jason.

Barry was in Lynchburg City school administration until 2000, retiring as the Deputy Superintendent. At that time, he and Linda moved to Chester, S.C., where he became the Superintendent of Chester County schools. He remained in Chester until retiring for good in 2006. He and Linda then moved south to Fernandina Beach, FL to be closer to their precious granddaughter, Carsyn, on whom they have always doted.

Barry kept very active by serving on the board for Communities in Schools in Fernandina Beach as well as the President of his homeowner's association in North Hampton. He enjoyed golf with many friends and loved to tailgate and attend UVA football games. On many evenings, you would find Barry on the back porch with a cigar and cocktail in hand and a story to be told.

Anyone who met Barry was instantly engaged and enveloped in his warmth and focused attention. He was so loved by his family as well as friends and acquaintances. His easy nature and positive outlook were a blessing to all.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Linda Giles Campbell; son, Jason E. Campbell (Thea) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; granddaughter, Carsyn Marie Campbell of Jacksonville Beach, FL; brother, Ted Campbell (Caperton) of Madison Heights, VA; uncle, Danny Johnson of Bedford, VA; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Barry may be made to the and the Nassau County Council on Aging Adult Day Healthcare Program.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.

OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.