Belinda Jo Heaton Blair, age 57, formerly of Myrtle Beach, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was the widow of Donald L. Blair and the daughter of the late Homer F. and Kathleen Suddreth Heaton.

She is survived by three sons, Chase Duncan, Charles Ferrell and Steven Blair; one daughter, Brandy Ferrell, all of Chester; also one brother, Mike Canning of Utah; two sisters, Angie McRae (David) of Conway and Patty Burns of Virginia; a special nephew, Ryan McRae; 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Belinda was a 1980 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School. She was known for her love of animals, making homemade crafts, visiting the beach and she was a former actress in the Chester Little Theater.

Once the pandemic is over we invite you all to join us in a celebration of Belinda's life to be determined at a later date.

You have an opportunity to honor Belinda's memory by making a memorial fund donation. Please send your contribution to Pollard Funeral Home, 115 York St., Chester, SC 29706.

The family is gathering at the home of Brandy Ferrell, 508 Sirrine St., Chester.

Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store