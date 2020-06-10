Mrs. Belinda Blair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belinda Jo Heaton Blair, age 57, formerly of Myrtle Beach, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was the widow of Donald L. Blair and the daughter of the late Homer F. and Kathleen Suddreth Heaton.
She is survived by three sons, Chase Duncan, Charles Ferrell and Steven Blair; one daughter, Brandy Ferrell, all of Chester; also one brother, Mike Canning of Utah; two sisters, Angie McRae (David) of Conway and Patty Burns of Virginia; a special nephew, Ryan McRae; 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Belinda was a 1980 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School. She was known for her love of animals, making homemade crafts, visiting the beach and she was a former actress in the Chester Little Theater.
Once the pandemic is over we invite you all to join us in a celebration of Belinda's life to be determined at a later date.
You have an opportunity to honor Belinda's memory by making a memorial fund donation. Please send your contribution to Pollard Funeral Home, 115 York St., Chester, SC 29706.
The family is gathering at the home of Brandy Ferrell, 508 Sirrine St., Chester.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
(803) 385-3168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved