Mr. Benjamin Franklin "Bennie" Ford Sr., 98, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church with Rev. David Ussery officiating. Interment followed in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Ford was born March 28, 1921, in Kershaw County, S.C. and was a son of the late Robert Mickle Ford and Pearl Grove Ford. He attended Pine Gove School Kershaw County and was retired from Duke Power after 35 years. He enjoyed gardening and working with his cows. He was a strong supporter of education. Mr. Ford was a member of Mt. Dearborn UMC and served on the Board of Trustees.

He is survived by two sons, Frank Ford (Susan) of Lancaster and David Ford (Amanda) of Great Falls; one daughter, Jennifer Ford of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren, Amy Ford of Waxhaw, N.C., Anna Spurlin (Matt) of Wesley Chapel, N.C., Alexa Maglio (Jeremy) of Belews Creek, N.C., Sarah Contakos (Chris) of Greenwood, S.C. and Rebecca Thomas (Jason) of Lancaster; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis J. Chalk Ford; and his son, Ricky Ford.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Dearborn Methodist Church, P.O. Box 246, Great Falsl, SC 29055; or to Ebenezer UMC, 1019 Ebenezer Road, Lugoff, SC 29078.

