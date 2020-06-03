Rudolph, so sorry for the loss of your mother. Prayers for you and your family.
Dennis and Lisa Hopkins
Mrs. Betty Lee Pethel Chappell, 89, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Prisma Health, Richland. Her daughter Rudye and son-in-law John were able to be with her at the time of her death. A service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Chappell was born on Jan. 28, 1931, in Charlotte, N.C. to Harry Glenn Pethel and Mary Helen Howard. She moved to Chester at a young age when her father began working for Springs Industries.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Peggy Hatchell; brother, Harry Pethel Jr. (Buddy); a daughter who died at birth; and a great-granddaughter, Nora Shannon.
She was the widow of Rudolph C. Chappell. They were married on July 28, 1947, and were married for 63 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Rudye C. Alt (John) of Richburg and Sandra Dorsey (Max); and her son, Rudolph C. Chappell II of Lewis Turnout. She has eight grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Alt, Jennifer (Andy) Kelly, Adrian Alt II, Wilson (Jamie) Alt, Max (Amy) Dorsey II, Jennifer (Clay) Shannon, Andrew Dorsey and Alex Dorsey (Dani); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Betty was known in the community for her wonderful cooking and hosted many meals, cookouts and reunions. She was a hard worker and began work at a young age at Rayless Department Store, where she met her future husband. She worked as a weaver at Springs Industries and a telephone operator for Chester Telephone Company. When her children were young she worked as a seamstress in order to be home with them. She sewed for many people in the Chester community and made many bridesmaids dresses. She then worked at B.C. Moore Department Store as a bookkeeper until she retired. Finding that retirement was not for her, she went back to work and worked at Farm Bureau, where she was the receptionist until at the age of 74, macular degeneration forced her to stay home. While home she continued to work in her yard and garden. She loved to cook and can foods and many will remember the jars of chowchow and pear preserves and the pecan pies and banana breads that were gifted at Christmas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Uriel Presbyterian Church, 1578 Stringfellow Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.