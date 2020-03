Mrs. Betty Rose Roddey Fleming, 88, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at MUSC Chester.Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Trinity Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rick Wheeler officiating. Interment followed at Chester Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Fleming was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Chester and was a daughter of the late William Henry Roddey and Zada Campbell Roddey. She was a graduate of Chester High School and was retired from Springs Industries as a Supply Manager. She formerly served on the board of the Chester Ministerial Association, the Food Pantry and the Board of the Springs Chester Credit Union. Mrs. Fleming was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.She is survived by her stepchildren, Bobby C Fleming Jr. (Terri) of Chester and Joyce Fleming McCormick (Donnie) of Chester; one brother, Bobby Roddey (Belinda) of Chester; one sister, Faye Skipper of Lancaster; one brother-in-law, George R. "Crokie" Fleming of Chester; grandchildren, William A "Will" Smith (Charli) of Richburg and Joanna Shaw of Chester; great-grandchildren, Trey, Aubree and Reid Fleming Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Cloud Fleming Sr.; sisters, Gloria Robinson and Helen Weir; and one brother, Wylie Roddey.Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 651 Great Falls Highway, Chester SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.