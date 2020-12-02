1/
Mrs. Betty Gibson
Betty Gibson, age 83, passed away Nov. 7, 2020.
She was the widow of Olin J. Gibson and the daughter of the late Johnnie Miller and May Chestine Miller. She was retired from Springs Industries and had worked in the Springsteen and Eureka Plants.
She is survived by one daughter, Karen S. Reid (Charles Bell) of Chester; one brother, Bobby Miller; two sisters, Bernette McWatters of Columbia and Brenda Gaffney of Florida; one granddaughter, Stacy Jenkins, and one great-grandson, Clayton Jenkins, both of Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her siblings, George, J.B., Billy Miller, Anne Sloan and Rosa Lee Patrick.
The memorial service was held in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home.

Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
(803) 385-3168
