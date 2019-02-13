Mrs. Betty Marie Mobley Hinson went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Matt Horne officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. The interment will be private.
Born Dec. 3, 1936, in Blackstock, Mrs. Hinson was a daughter of the late Edward D. Mobley and Jeanette Knox Mobley. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries as a cloth inspector. Mrs. Hinson was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Edward "Squeaky" Mobley.
Mrs. Hinson is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Sam Hinson; one daughter, Audrey Hinson Mobley (Gregg "Sam") of Chester; one grandson, Michael Gregg Mobley (Jessica) of Elgin, S.C.; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Knight of Chester.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019