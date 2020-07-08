1/
Ms. Betty Jean Dye
Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jean Dye of 118 Washington St. will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at New Life Ministry Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeffery Stroud officiating.
Ms. Dye, 75, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Machelle Patrick, 137 Frances Ave., Great Falls.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.


Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
