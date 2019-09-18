Mrs. Betty Jo Cooper Allen, 87, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. James Sanders officiating. Interment followed in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Allen was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Chester and was a daughter of the late John Elliott Cooper and Grace Simpson Cooper. She was retired from Springs Industries and also worked at Hawthorne Christian Academy. Mrs. Allen was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Chester.
She is survived by two daughters, Betty Joyce Pressley (Melvin) and Debbie Wilks (Donnie), both of Chester; grandchildren, Tammy Enix (Joey), Joe William Pressley (Belinda), Maryann Ernandez (David) and Becky Roof; great-grandchildren, Darrell Enix (Amy), Jessica Wardlaw (Bryan), Haley Sanders, Jonathan Pressley (Ashley), Amanda Pressley, Emma Roof and Gavin Roof; and great-great-grandchildren, Harper Rose Wardlaw, Grayson Sawyer Wardlaw, Mila Grace Wardlaw, Joshua Declan Enix and Levi Pressley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Havis Allen; three sisters; and four brothers.
Memorials may be made to Hawthorne Christian Academy, 790 Hawthorne Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019