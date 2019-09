Mrs. Betty Jo Cooper Allen, 87, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home.Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. James Sanders officiating. Interment followed in Chester Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Allen was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Chester and was a daughter of the late John Elliott Cooper and Grace Simpson Cooper. She was retired from Springs Industries and also worked at Hawthorne Christian Academy. Mrs. Allen was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Chester.She is survived by two daughters, Betty Joyce Pressley (Melvin) and Debbie Wilks (Donnie), both of Chester; grandchildren, Tammy Enix (Joey), Joe William Pressley (Belinda), Maryann Ernandez (David) and Becky Roof; great-grandchildren, Darrell Enix (Amy), Jessica Wardlaw (Bryan), Haley Sanders, Jonathan Pressley (Ashley), Amanda Pressley, Emma Roof and Gavin Roof; and great-great-grandchildren, Harper Rose Wardlaw, Grayson Sawyer Wardlaw, Mila Grace Wardlaw, Joshua Declan Enix and Levi Pressley.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Havis Allen; three sisters; and four brothers.Memorials may be made to Hawthorne Christian Academy, 790 Hawthorne Road, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.