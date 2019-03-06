The funeral for Mr. Blake D. Lynn of 5887 Hightower Road will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at King's Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Albert Crawford will deliver the eulogy and burial will follow in Fort Lawn Cemetery.
Mr. Lynn, 69, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Lancaster Convalescent Center in Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at 5582 Hightower Road, Fort Lawn.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday, March 6, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
