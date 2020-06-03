Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Hayes of 807 Elks Road was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Ulysses Young officiated and burial followed in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairfield County.

Mrs. Hayes, 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice in Rock Hill.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store