Mrs. Bobbie Jean Hayes
1950 - 2020
The funeral for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Hayes of 807 Elks Road was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Ulysses Young officiated and burial followed in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairfield County.
Mrs. Hayes, 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice in Rock Hill.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
