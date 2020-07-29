Mr. Bobby Jones Love, 85, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at MUSC Chester Nursing Center.
Born in Chester, S.C. on Aug. 31, 1934, Mr. Love was the son of the late William Jones Love and Rhoda Lee Love. He was a graduate of Chester High School and was retired from Springs Industries after more than forty years of service. He also was retired from Chester County as a Bailiff. He was a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard. Mr. Love was a member of Westside Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon. Bobby was a member of Chester Masonic Lodge #18, a Shriner and a Gideon. Bobby was an avid golfer and enjoyed Senior Olympics and bowling. He was also a member of Springs Golden Age Group.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Helen Bruce Love; four children, Carol Love Hinson (Dan) of Monroe, N.C., Robert Love (Beverly) and Debbie Love Brantley, both of Chester, S.C. and Kay Love Lange (Charles) of Springfield, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Brad Hinson (Lauren) of Mt. Pleasant, N.C., Justin Hinson (Tiffany) of Newport News, Va., Robert Love Jr (Lisa) of Greenville, S.C., Anna Sipe (Matt) of Valdese, N.C.; Ethan Love (Carrie) of Fort Mill, S.C., Noah Brantley (Bre) of Chester, S.C., Rebekah Hecht (David) of Springfield, Ill., Rachel Hughs (Joseph) of Jefferson City, Mo. and Kaitlyn Lange of Springfield, Ill.; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, David Love (Sarah) of Richburg, S.C.; and a sister, Betty Odom of Chester, S.C.
