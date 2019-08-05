Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Chester , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Bradley Dean "Brad" Gaddy, 53, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Chester with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester.

Brad was born Feb. 22, 1966, in Chester. He was a 1984 graduate of Richard Winn Academy and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina in 1989. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester.

A man of strong faith, Brad shared his beliefs and his love of the Lord often. He was an avid Gamecock and Chicago Cubs fan, loved storytelling like his late grandfather, Fred Gaddy, and had a natural gift to capture an audience with his tales. Brad treasured his family and friends, loved dogs and missed the heat and humidity of South Carolina on a daily basis. With each passing winter in Minnesota, Brad expected to be questioned about the cold weather. He could jokingly guarantee to his friends in South Carolina and Texas that no matter how cold it was in the South, it was at least 40 degrees colder in Minnesota.

He was the founder of the first youth soccer league in Chester in 1995 and was instrumental in the formation of the first soccer team at Chester High School in 1996.

Brad began a successful career in the Horticultural Sales industry in 1996 where he traveled the country developing a network of customers and peers, many who became dear friends to Brad.

Brad's sense of humor and his charismatic nature will be greatly missed by anyone who met him, whether it was for five minutes or 50 years.

He is survived by his father, Harold Dean Gaddy (Beth) of Chester; his mother, Sandra Bradley Gaddy of Chester; a brother, Chris Gaddy (Kathi) of Chester; a sister, Kathryn Gaddy of Columbia; he was a dear "Uncle Brad" to Katie, Noah and Colby Gaddy of Chester; and was deeply loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Elizabeth Gaddy; and maternal grandparents, William and Bessie Mae Bradley.

The family appreciates the generous outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time.

Memorials may be made to an organization of choice in memory of Bradley Dean Gaddy.

Online condolences may be made to the family at



