The funeral for Mr. Bruce Donnell Canty will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 2624 Saluda Road, Chester. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Canty, 52, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home.
Viewing will ONLY be held at the church on Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of the service.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Angela D. "Angie" Canty, 121 Lowry St., Chester. Please deliver all flowers to the church on Wednesday.
Funeral services are entrusted to Christopher King's Funeral Home, Chester.
Christopher King's Funeral Home
703 Old York Road
Chester, SC 29706
803-377-1144
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019